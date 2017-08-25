Police probe ‘altercation’ after Dundee car crash

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Police are appealing for information following ‘an altercation’ after a road crash in Dundee.

The smash took place on Old Glamis Road at around 5.15pm and would have been busy with rush hour traffic.

A blue a blue Ford Focus and a white Renault Clio were the vehicles involved.

After the smash, the occupants of both vehicles clashed in the street.

The Ford then left the scene afterwards.

The nature of the coming together has not been revealed by police and officers are looking for any witnesses to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following the collision, an altercation occurred between the occupants of the vehicles involved which were a blue Ford Focus and a white Renault Clio.

“The blue Ford Focus subsequently drove off.

“Witnesses are asked to phone 101 and quote incident 2828 on 24/08/17.”