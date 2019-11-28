Police probe after woman’s name is scrawled on wall of Dundee newsagent’s

Neighbours have slammed vandals who scrawled abusive personal messages about local residents on the side of a newsagent’s.

The offensive graffiti was written on McColl’s on St Boswells Terrace between Tuesday night and yesterday morning.

Police Scotland has confirmed an investigation into the incident has been launched.

A man and woman named on the wall are said to be known to members of the local community.

Pictures taken near the junction with St Kilda Road show a police officer surveying the scene shortly before noon yesterday.

One neighbour living nearby said it was common for the wall of the business premises to be vandalised.

But she admitted to being “horrified” to read the content of the message.

She added: “Although it’s an open space where it has been written, it isn’t that visible at night time.

“I’m horrified that someone has written that material about someone’s private life on the wall.”

Another woman, who was holding back tears at the scene, confirmed she knew the person who had been identified.

Staff who worked at the McColl’s store declined to comment on the incident, but it is understood a number of customers have made complaints about the content.

A McColl’s spokeswoman said: “We do not tolerate vandalism in any form, and the graffiti is being removed.”

Another woman waiting at a nearby bus stop also claimed to know the woman identified.

She said: “The woman that this has been written about doesn’t live that far away from here.

“I’m absolutely shocked at the details that have been mentioned.”

Members of the Dundee City Council rapid response team were removing the graffiti in the afternoon.

Sergeant Lesley Mann of Dundee’s Downfield Police Station said: “Officers are aware of graffiti outside a shop on St Boswells Terrace in Dundee.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101.”