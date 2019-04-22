Police probe after vandals target cars with spray paint in Invergowrie

Spray-painting yobs vandalised cars parked in Invergowrie overnight.

Residents today reported that cars parked on Main Street and Dryburgh Terrace and at All Souls Church were the target of vandals who sprayed the cars’ number plates with black paint.

Electrician Craig Abbott, 29, was one of those affected.

He said: “When I went outside this morning I noticed that several cars parked on Main Street had their number plates daubed with black paint.

“Then I noticed it had also been done to my works van.

“The rear number plate was completely obscured by some kind of black paint.

“It cleaned off really easily using cleaning fluid I had but I’m really mystified about why this has happened.

“One of my fears was that my van had been marked to bring it to the attention of someone who might want to steal tools from it because it’s a works van.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We have received a number of calls regarding cars having been vandalised in Invergowrie overnight.

“At the moment we don’t have exact numbers but at least half a dozen cars are affected on Main Street, Dryburgh Crescent and Station Road.

“It appears that all have been spray-painted to varying degrees.

“If you live in Invergowrie and haven’t already done so, please check your car, and if anything is out of place call 101 and let us know.”

Local councillor Angus Forbes said: “I was disappointed to hear that some cars had been vandalised overnight in various parts of Invergowrie.

“This is mindless vandalism which will only serve to cost the car owners money or affect their insurance record.

“I hope Police Scotland find the perpetrators quickly and bring them to justice.

“While this is not at the serious end of the scale of crime, it is far from victimless as it strikes fear into the heart of a community which has already had more than its fair share of crime over the last few months.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything about this to contact the police.”