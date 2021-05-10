Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
Police probe after vandalism spree at Perth car park

By Neil Henderson
May 10, 2021, 2:43 pm Updated: May 10, 2021, 2:49 pm
© PA
Police say a number of vehicles were vandalised.

Police are appealing for information after a number of vehicles were vandalised in a Perth car park.

Officers investigating the incident say at least four cars were deliberately damaged at the car park in Canal Street in the town sometime overnight between Tuesday May 4 and Wednesday May 5.

A number of cars are understood to have had wing mirrors damaged and broken mirrors are at the police’s lost property office to be collected.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Two have been reported to us with other complainers still to come forward.

“Some damaged wing mirrors are at our lost property office in Perth.

“Anyone with any information regarding the damage is urged to call 101 quoting incident reference 1176 of May 5.”