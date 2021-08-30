Police probe after teenager’s wheelchair ‘hit by driver at Perth crossing’

Police have launched an investigation over claims a driver struck a teenager’s wheelchair on a busy Perth road.

The incident took place on Dunkeld Road – near to Balhousie Primary School – at around 5pm on Sunday.

The 17-year-old boy’s mum, who declined to be named, claims the driver went through a red light at the crossing.

Motorised wheelchair damaged

The youngster was uninjured but the motorised wheelchair has been damaged.

The teen’s mum said: “He is OK. The police are reviewing the CCTV so hopefully, something comes of that.

“The passenger shouted out the window to ask if he was OK. My son said, ‘yeah’, because he was shocked, then they carried on driving.

“They didn’t stop to see if he or his wheelchair was OK.

Police investigating incident

“He didn’t get knocked out of the chair. He has an electric attachment and it hit that, luckily, or things could have been worse.”

The woman is hopeful that the driver can be tracked down to help pay for the damage – and be investigated for any potential offences.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of damage caused to a wheelchair at a pedestrian crossing on Dunkeld Road, Perth, which happened around 4.55pm on Sunday August 28.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”