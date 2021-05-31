Police probe after spate of sneak thefts linked to several Fife towns

Police in Fife are warning residents in Levenmouth to be vigilant following a spate of sneak thefts to homes and vehicles in the area.

A number of incidents took place overnight between Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23 in Windygates, Methil, Leven and Lundin Links.

The thieves broke into houses by damaging the lock mechanism on doors as well as entering unlocked vehicles stealing items from within.

A police investigation is continuing into the thefts and an appeal have now been made for anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

Inspector Paul Gillespie, of Levenmouth Police Station, said: “Enquiries into these incidents are progressing and we are keeping an open mind as to whether they are connected.

Appeal for witnesses

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of any of the incidents and saw or heard any unusual or suspicious activity to contact police as soon as possible.

“I would take this opportunity to remind residents to review your home security and ensure all doors and windows are secured, as well as to check around your homes that all entry and exit points are properly secured.

“Similarly, please keep your cars secure and don’t leave anything valuable in view.

“It’s very easy to forget to lock the car if you have your arms full of shopping or assume that a remote control key has actually locked the doors.

If you are the least bit unsure that you’ve locked your vehicle, it only takes a few seconds to go back and check.”

Anyone with information that could assist the police in their investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0563 of 22/05/21, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.