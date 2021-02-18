Police probe after robberies at sheltered housing complex in Dundee

Police are investigating following two robberies and an attempted robbery at a sheltered housing complex in Dundee which left the victims “badly shaken”.

At around 3pm on Wednesday, a male resident at the Kinghorne Road accommodation found a woman in his home who attempted to steal two wallets.

After intervening, he was assaulted by the woman who then made off empty handed.

The 77-year-old man did not require medical treatment but he was left upset by the incident, police have said.

A further incident occurred at the same location when the female suspect forced her way into another resident’s room and stole his wallet.

The 65-year-old man was uninjured but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

Officers believe this woman is responsible for a third incident at the premises when she forced her way into the room of a 75-year-old woman and stole the lady’s purse and cash.

The lady was uninjured but officers say this has been “very distressing” for her.

Police believe all three incidents happened in the afternoon and are appealing for any information on the female suspect.

The suspect is white, in her late 20s to early 30s, with a thin build and gaunt appearance.

She is around 5ft 8in in height with dark hair tied in a bun.

She was wearing a shiny black jacket and dark coloured jeans.

She also has her left lip pierced and a missing tooth. She may also have been carrying or wearing a cream coloured tammy hat.