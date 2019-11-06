Police probe after pane of glass removed and door forced open in Dundee break-in

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a break-in to a property in Dundee on Tuesday evening.

A pane of glass was removed from a door at a property in Lytton Street, before the door itself was forced open.

A spokesman said: “It appears that nothing was stolen, and those responsible may have been disturbed or scared off before they managed to take anything.”

If you have any information that could assist the police’s investigation, particularly if you live in the area and have private CCTV, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.