Police probe after multi-car chase through Methil

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car chase involving several vehicles in Methil.

The incident happened shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported a number of police vehicles involved in a high speed pursuit along several roads in the town including Den Walk, Wellesley Road and the A915 road, close to Diageo.

The driver is later thought to have fled from the vehicle.

Did you see the chase?

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police responded after a red Seat Ibiza car failed to stop for officers in Methil, Fife around 9.15pm on Wednesday April 7, 2021.

“Officers pursued the vehicle and this has since been seized for investigation.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing to identify the driver of the car.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3387 of April 7.