Police probe after man found seriously injured at wedding

Police have launched an investigation after a wedding guest was taken to hospital seriously injured.

The man, understood to be the father of the bride, was believed to have been taken out of the Marriott Hotel in Dyce, Aberdeen, on a stretcher late on Saturday night.

He was one of around 100 people in attendance at the ceremony inside the Pitmedden Suite.

Police arrived at the scene soon afterwards to investigate, cordoning off the area where he was found and taking statements from scores of distraught wedding guests.