Police probe after hit and run in Monifieth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run in Monifieth.

Two vehicles collided on the northbound carriageway of the A92 Arbroath Road in Monifieth shortly before 2pm on Friday.

Officers investigating the crash say one of the drivers failed to stop.

Following the accident, an appeal was posted on social media by the family of one of those involved.

Appeal for witnesses

It read: “My dad was the victim of a hit and run on the A92 near McDonald’s travelling towards Arbroath on Friday between approximately 1.45pm and 2pm.”

It also indicated a “dark coloured vehicle” driven with airbags deployed had been seen on the A92 roundabout soon after.

The family appealed for witnesses to come forward via the Our Monifieth Facebook page.

Police informed

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on Arbroath Road in the Monifieth area.

“The incident occurred around 2.10pm on Friday, July 2.

“Nobody was injured and one of the vehicles failed to stop.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1890 of July 2.”