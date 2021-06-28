Police probe after fire at unoccupied farm cottage in Angus

Police are investigating a fire at a remote unoccupied farm cottage in Angus on Saturday.

In all, three fire crews were called to attend the blaze at a vacant cottage at Muirburn Farm at Newton of Affleck, near Monikie, on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received the alarm at 8.20pm on Saturday, June 26 to a building alight at Newton of Affleck.

“Initially, two crews from Kingsway and Balmossie Street stations were dispatched.

“On arrival it was found that a derelict cottage building was alight.

“Two hose reel jets and a main jet were used and a third fire crew called to assist with supply of water.

“Fire crews were eventually stood down at 9am the following morning.”

Police investigating the blaze have appealed for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time or saw the incident to come forward.

A post on Tayside Police’s Twitter feed read: “We are appealing for witnesses to a fire raising at Muirburn Farm, Newton of Affleck cottage by Monikiee.

“An unoccupied farm cottage was discovered alight around 8pm, Saturday June 26.

“If you have any information, please contact us on 101 and quote CR/188151/21.”