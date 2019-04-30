Police probe after explicit pics and videos of Dundee teacher appear on porn sites

Police are investigating after explicit pictures and videos of a Dundee teacher surfaced online.

The pictures and video footage of the secondary school teacher came to light over the weekend.

Dundee City Council is aware of the content which is available on two easily accessible pornographic sites.

It’s understood a pupil of the teacher became aware of the pictures and they were then shared via social media.

The teacher was at work first thing yesterday morning and it was expected she would be interviewed by council education chiefs yesterday.

Dundee City Council’s convener of children and families services, Stewart Hunter, said: “It would not be appropriate to discuss an ongoing police investigation.

“The council does not comment on personnel issues.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are aware and we are making inquiries.”