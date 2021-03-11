Police probe after discovery of woman’s body at a house in Fife

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Fife.

Officers were called to the Kinneddar Park area of Saline after a woman’s body was found shortly after 4.50pm on Wednesday.

Formal identification of the body is yet to be made.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman at Kinneddar Park area of Saline shortly after 4.50pm on Wednesday, March 10.

“Emergency services attended but the 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”