Police probe after car is deliberately set on fire in Angus

Police are investigating after a car was deliberately set on fire in Kirriemuir at the weekend.

The person believed to be responsible was seen driving off in a grey Mini.

The incident happened in Tillyloss just after 10pm on Saturday.

Two cars damaged

One car was deliberately set ablaze, while another car caught fire as a result and was also badly damaged.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A blue Ford Focus was deliberately set on fire, causing severe damage along with damaging another car parked near to it.

“A man was seen on CCTV to run from the car and get into the passenger side of a grey Mini, which then drove away along Elm Street and Brechin Road.

“We would like to hear from anyone living in the Brechin Road area who may have private CCTV.

“We would also like to speak with a potential witness, an adult male seen walking a yellow Labrador type dog on the south side pavement on Brechin Road at its junction with Elm Street.”