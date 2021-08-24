Police probe after break-in and theft from Scottish Off Road Driving Centre

Tools worth hundreds of pounds have been stolen from an off-road driving centre in Fife.

Officers investigating the break-in and theft say the tools were stolen from a Land Rover on the site.

The theft happened sometime between Thursday August 12 and Saturday August 14 at the Scottish Off-Road Driving Centre at Strathmiglo.

A Land Rover at the Scottish Off-Road Driving Centre at Strathmiglo near Cupar was broken into btwn Thu 12th – Sat 14th Aug. Tools worth hundreds of pounds were stolen. Any info, particularly if you have offered similar items for sale, call 101, ref inc 2437 of 14th August. pic.twitter.com/cAPEMfJQQX — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) August 24, 2021

The centre, situated on the Glentarkie Estate, opened in 1989 and specialises in a range of 4×4 off-road driving experiences.

Police are urging anyone who may have been offered tools for sale in recent days to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference number 2437 of August 14.