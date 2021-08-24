Police probe after £1,400 of damage caused to Perth solicitors’ office

Police are appealing for information after a solicitors’ office was damaged in Perth.

Officers are investigating after £1,400 worth of damage was caused to the window on South Street.

The damage occurred between 10am on Saturday August 14 and 1.20pm on Sunday August 15, at Culley and McAlpine Solicitors, close to the junction with St John Street.

The front window of a solicitor’s office in South St, Perth, was vandalised sometime between 10am Sat 14th – 1:20pm Sun 15th August. Approx £1.4k damage caused. Any info, call 101, ref incident 2053 of 15th Aug. pic.twitter.com/vOGucyDqRr — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) August 24, 2021

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the damage or was in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 2053 of August 15.

Culley and McAlpine Solicitors declined to comment on the incident.