Police probe after £1,400 of damage caused to Perth solicitors’ office

By Neil Henderson
August 24, 2021, 12:18 pm
Police are investigating vandalism resulted in £1,400 worth of damage in South Street.
Police are appealing for information after a solicitors’ office was damaged in Perth.

Officers are investigating after £1,400 worth of damage was caused to the window on South Street.

The damage occurred between 10am on Saturday August 14 and 1.20pm on Sunday August 15, at Culley and McAlpine Solicitors, close to the junction with St John Street.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the damage or was in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 2053 of August 15.

Culley and McAlpine Solicitors declined to comment on the incident.