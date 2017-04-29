Police in Fife are appealing for information to help with an ongoing investigation into an assault in Glenrothes.

The incident took place on the public footpath at Boblingen Way, near Warout Wood, around 9pm last Friday.

A 32-year-old cyclist sustained minor facial injuries during the incident, but did not require medical treatment.

Officers are keen to trace two men seen walking dogs in the area at the time, who offered assistance to the injured man.

Detective Constable Andrew Mitchell of Glenrothes CID said: “We believe these men are key witnesses who may have information that can help with our ongoing inquiries into the assault. If either of the men see this appeal, I’d urge them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Glenrothes CID via 101, quoting incident number 4155 of April 21 2017, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.”