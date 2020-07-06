Tayside police make appeal after man attacked by teens in apparent random attack

Police in Tayside have launched a probe after a man was attacked by two teenagers while walking home.

The man, in his 30s, was walking in the South Inch area of Perth towards Edinburgh Road when he was jumped by the teens.

The victim was able to escape from the attack without any serious injuries but police are still keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident take place on Saturday night.

The attack happened at about 10.15pm.

Police have released descriptions of those involved in the attack.

The first is described as about 5ft 7in tall, with blonde hair. He was wearing a white top and dark trousers.

The other teenager, also about 5ft 7in, had short dark hair and was wearing a black top and black trousers when the attack took place.

Constable Lucy Mitchell, of Perth Police Station, said: “The victim was not seriously injured in this incident but we are appealing for anyone with any information which may help with our inquiries to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the man who went to the assistance of the victim.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 4288 of July 4 2020.