Extra police officers will be deployed to reassure residents of a Fife neighbourhood.

Households in the Hayfield area of Kirkcaldy have been plagued in recent weeks by large groups of youths drinking on the streets and acting aggressively.

Homeowners in Wilson Avenue have been particularly affected, with some claiming the problems are taking place on a nightly basis, while weekends were proving particularly troublesome.

Sergeant John Weir said there will be a visible presence from the police and partner agencies to provide support to those affected.

He said: “There is probably a core group of around 20 or 30 young people, but there is obviously more at weekends.

“It used to be something more associated with Friday and Saturday nights.

“Parents have a very important part to play in helping us.

“Do they know where their 13 or 14-year-old is?”