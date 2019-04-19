Police on scene of two-vehicle crash causing delays on key Dundee route

A two-vehicle crash is causing delays on a key Dundee route.

© Michael Gormley

A car and van have collided in Arbroath Road, near the traffic lights next to the Craigie Community Sports Arena, close to the Scott Fyffe roundabout.

The incident, which happened at 1.40pm, is causing delays westbound towards the Claypotts junction due as one of the vehicles is needing recovery.

Police are on the scene. A spokesman said: “One car and one van have been involved in a RTC, which appears to have been caused by a blown tyre on one of the vehicles.

“There are no injuries, and the road is partially blocked as one of the vehicles involved is unable to move. Recovery is being arranged.”