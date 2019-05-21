Police on scene after three-vehicle crash on busy Dundee street

A number of police officers are in attendance following a three-vehicle smash in the Hilltown.

The incident has happened near the junction of Constitution Street and the Hilltown.

One motorist said the road was in “utter chaos” following the crash involving two jeeps and a dark green Volkswagen.

He added: “There is currently one lane open but there’s at least five officers at the scene taking statements.

“I’m not sure when exactly it happened but it was still on-going shortly before 4.30pm.”

A police spokesman said a call was made at 4.02pm. The only injury stated so far is a female suffering numbness on her back.