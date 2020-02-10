Police on hunt for two men after they allegedly attacked another with a metal pole in Forfar

Police are appealing for information after a man was allegedly assaulted with a metal pole in a car park in Forfar.

A man in his 40s was allegedly attacked by two younger men, which took place in Green Street car park near to the junction with Canmore Street at around 5.30pm on February 4.

He was not seriously injured but did sustain facial and head injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers would like to trace two men in connection with the incident.

Both men are described as being around 18 to 20 years of age. One is about 5ft 8in and of medium build, wearing a black hooded top and black Ellesse jogging bottoms.

The second individual is described as being about 5ft 10, of medium build and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.