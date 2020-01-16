Police on hunt for man found in back garden of Dundee property in early hours

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a man was disturbed in the back garden of a house in Dundee.

The person was disturbed in the back garden of a property on Balunie Drive, near to the junction with Balmoral Terrace, about 6.45am this morning in the Douglas area of the city.

He was confronted by the householder and made off heading south towards Balunie Avenue.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Officers would like to trace a man described as white, short, in his 20s, who was wearing a black hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and a black tammy.

If you have any information, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.