Police on hunt for culprits after house window smashed in Perth in early hours of the morning

by Steven Rae
July 14, 2020, 9:16 am
Police in Tayside are appealing for information after a house window was broken in Perth during the early hours of Sunday.

The living room window of a house in Kingswell Terrace, near to Goodlyburn Primary School, was smashed about 4.30am on Sunday July 12.

© Google
Kingswell Terrace, Perth. (Stock image).

A spokesman said: “Fortunately no one was hurt.

“If you have any info that could help us, please call 101, ref incident 1053 of July 12.”