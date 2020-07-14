Police on hunt for culprits after house window smashed in Perth in early hours of the morning

Police in Tayside are appealing for information after a house window was broken in Perth during the early hours of Sunday.
The living room window of a house in Kingswell Terrace, near to Goodlyburn Primary School, was smashed about 4.30am on Sunday July 12.
A spokesman said: “Fortunately no one was hurt.
“If you have any info that could help us, please call 101, ref incident 1053 of July 12.”
