Police officers are travelling on Dundee buses in crime crackdown

Police officers will travel on buses as part of a crackdown on crime.

Xplore Dundee have launched a new initiative in conjunction with the police and the city council as part of a safe travel partnership to reduce low-level crime around buses.

Several incidents in recent months have resulted in the operator having to reroute or even cancel services due to antisocial behaviour and minor crime.

Police officers and community wardens will conduct patrols on some buses, travelling on routes to offer extra assurance to passengers.

Christine McGlasson, managing director of Xplore Dundee, said: “Although it’s rare for our employees or customers to experience crime on our buses, safety is our top priority and we want to make every effort to reduce incidents of antisocial behaviour to the very minimum.

“Passengers can board a bus feeling secure, knowing that officers or wardens are standing by should anything untoward happen.

“And our drivers should be able to do their jobs without worrying about aggression or assault of any kind.

“Likewise, we will do our part by reporting any antisocial incidents on or around our buses and providing support to the teams investigating disturbances.

“I really hope this partnership will not only make bus travel safer, but will have a wider positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Chief Inspector Nicky Russell said: “This initiative will provide support and reassurance to Xplore staff and passengers and ensure that while they are carrying out their work or travelling on the bus they can do so without fear of any incidents.

“It is our intention through this joint protocol to have police officers and community safety wardens regularly carrying out high visibility patrols on the buses to prevent the number of incidents of criminality or antisocial behaviour happening and in turn keep drivers and passengers safe.”