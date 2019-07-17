Police officer to stand trial in Dundee accused of causing high-speed Fife crash

A police officer is to stand trial, accused of causing a high-speed crash.

Stuart Scanlin, 45, is alleged to have driven dangerously and at excessive speed before the collision with a blue farm tractor.

He allegedly crossed double-white lines and drove on to the opposite carriageway of the A92 at Parbroath, near Cupar on September 9 last year.

According to the charge against him, he then overtook the tractor “at high speed” while the agricultural vehicle was indicating and turning right into an access road.

After colliding with the tractor, Scanlin’s white VW Golf is then said to have left the road, hitting and damaging a fence.

Scanlin, whose address was given in court papers as care of Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department, Fettes Avenue, Edinburgh, had a trial fixed for October 18 with an intermediate diet on September 26.