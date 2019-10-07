Police officer seriously injured in road traffic collision while responding to incident

A road traffic accident involving a police car has closed the M90 in Fife for more than 12 hours, with reports an officer has been seriously injured.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident at around 9.30pm yestereday on a busy stretch of the road near Kelty.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle posted on Twitter to say he had heard “dreadful news” that a colleague had been seriously injured it the crash.

The police crews were on their way to an incident, with reports of a drunk driver, the officer said.

I heard dreadful news just after 11PM last night that a @polscotrpu crew crashed on M90 near Kelty responding to report of drunk driver, & seriously injured. Grateful to motorists who assisted rescue & 999 responders who gave treatment. Thoughts with families of both my officers. — CS Stewart Carle (@ChSuptRoads) October 7, 2019

The road remained closed for a number of hours on Sunday night and was still closed at 9am today.

Any injuries suffered in the accident are as of yet unknown.

Social media users, including several Police Scotland officers commented on the news.

One officer said: “Horrible news. We often forget the dangers we and our colleagues face daily.”

Deputy Superintendent Gordon McCreadie commented saying it was “terrible news”, adding: “All of our thoughts and wishes are with the officers and their families.”

Terrible news!!! All of our thoughts and wishes are with the officers and their families. ☹ #PoliceFamily — Det Supt Gordon McCreadie (@gordonmccreadie) October 7, 2019

A spokesman previously said: “The collision involved a marked police vehicle and happened around 9.30pm.

“No other vehicles were involved.”

Today, police said an updated statement regarding the incident, including any injuries would be released shortly.

More on this incident as we get it.