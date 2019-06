A police officer has been rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after an alleged stabbing in Fife.

The alleged incident took place at around 12.45am today at a property in Lundin Crescent, Tayport, while officers were responding to reports of a disturbance.

The male officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after the alleged attack and was taken to the hospital for treatment to a chest wound.

