Police officer pleads not guilty to Dundee street assault allegation

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A serving police officer is to stand trial accused of a violent street assault.

Stephen Bayley, a police constable based in Dundee, is alleged to have assaulted James Smith in Dundee’s Ward Road on October 12 last year.

Prosecutors say he punched Mr Smith on the body to his injury in the alleged attack.

Bayley, 28, whose address was given as Dundee’s Bell Street police HQ, did not appear in person at Dundee Sheriff Court today to face the charge.

His lawyer George Donnelly entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Sheriff Kevin Veal set a trial date in December and ordered Bayley to appear at a pre-trial hearing in November.