Police officer bitten by Dundee man who refused to leave ex-partner’s home

A sozzled thug bit a police officer called out to remove him from his ex-partner’s flat.

Gareth Harford was repeatedly asked to leave the woman’s home on Forest Park Road after turning up under the influence.

Harford saw red when police tried to escort him out of the property and had to be restrained by officers.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman returned home to find Harford, of Earn Crescent, in an unfit state.

He refused to leave despite being asked on multiple occasions.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty said: “The accused continued to ignore her requests to leave. This continued for about half an hour.

“Police traced the accused within the living room but he stated that he would not leave and did not understand why the police were present.

“While the police were still speaking to the accused, he appeared to remove a cup from the cupboard. Police became concerned when he picked up a kettle forcibly.”

Harford was placed in handcuffs and thereafter bit one of the officers who restrained him.

His abusive behaviour continued the following day where he once again attended at the woman’s house under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Harford was allowed to stay for a short period but again refused to leave and started banging on doors and shouting at the woman before eventually being arrested by police.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges when he appeared from custody before Sheriff Tom Hughes.

He admitted acting in an aggressive manner towards his partner or ex-partner on December 9 on Forest Park Road as well as refusing to leave her home despite repeated requests.

The second charge stated that he assaulted PC Mark Hogg by attempting to bite him on the body and thereafter biting him on the body.

On December 10 on Forest Park Road, Harford repeatedly shouted and demanded entry to the woman’s flat.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie reserved mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sentence was deferred on Harford until next month for the reports to be gathered. Harford was released on bail with special conditions not to approach or contact the woman.