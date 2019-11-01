Police negotiators called to siege in Arbroath flat

Police negotiators have been called in to a siege in an Arbroath flat.

A tactical advisor and firefighters are also at the scene in Ladybridge Street near Marketgate car park where sections were cordoned off earlier.

Police Scotland described it as an on-going incident involving one man at a flat but insisted: “The incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public.

“The call came into us between 11am and 11.30am and we are in attendance. Residents are thanked for their patience and understanding during the incident.”

A spokesman for the fire services said: “Police requested our attendance at 12.17pm and at the moment we are standing by with two tenders.”