Police Scotland have named the man and woman killed on the Montrose to Laurencekirk Road on Saturday night.

The victims are Scott Mowatt (31) and Paisley Bates (27), both from Arbroath.

A police statement said: “Both families are understandably upset by their sudden loss.”

A second male was left seriously injured in the late-night crash on the A937 close to Marykirk Bridge.

The car the three were travelling in was the only vehicle involved in the crash at 11.20pm.

The car is thought to have struck a stone wall close to a sharp bend in the road.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “Four units, two from Montrose and one each from Laurencekirk and Brechin attended the incident.

“Fire-fighters removed the injured man from the car and remained at the scene for some time after.”

The road remained closed for much of yesterday as police carried out an investigation of the scene.

The police statement added: “Enquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are ongoing and Tayside Division would appeal for anyone who may have information that could assist officers with their enquiries to contact Tayside Division on 101 (incident number 5027 of 12th August).”