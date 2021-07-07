Police name pensioner who died in A9 accident at Killiecrankie

A pensioner who died last week after being hit by a lorry in Perthshire has been named.

Alexander Eric McArthur, known as Eric, died after the accident on the A9, near Killiecrankie, on Friday night.

The 86-year-old from Dalmuir, near Glasgow, has been described as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway between Blair Atholl and Pitlochry, at around 10.35pm on Friday July 2, 2021.

Emergency services attended however Mr McArthur died at the scene.

The road was closed until 4.50am on Saturday for a police investigation.

Loving husband and father

Mr McArthur’s family said in a statement: “Eric was a loving husband and had been married for 50 years.

“He was a father to six children and a grandfather to eight.

“He was a lifelong scholar and championed many environmental causes throughout his life and was a globally renowned beekeeper.

“Eric was a much loved father and grandfather and will be sorely missed by his friends and family.”

Earlier this year, Mr McArthur received an MBE for his lifelong services to beekeeping.