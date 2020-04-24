Police name man who died following bicycle crash on Angus road

A man who died following a bicycle crash in an Angus village has been identified as Tansy Lee.

The 61-year-old was a former Royal Marine living in the Arbroath area.

He was found with serious injuries outside Auchmithie School House, shortly before 7.30am on Friday morning, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant William Strachan, of the Dundee Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Lee’s family at this sad time.

“Inquiries into the exact circumstances are ongoing, however we are not looking for any additional vehicles or individuals in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”