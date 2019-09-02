Police name man killed in fire at Perth superstore

Police have confirmed the identity of the man killed in a fire at a Perth superstore.

Jamie East died in the blaze at St Catherine’s Retail Park on August 24.

The 33-year-old was from Perth.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Mr East’s family are being provided with appropriate support, and have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Emergency services rushed to the retail park in Perth shortly after 2am and found the B&M store well ablaze.

More than 50 firefighters worked through the night to contain the fire, with 10 appliances and three aerial platforms sent to the scene.

The roof of the B&M store collapsed as a result of the blaze, which also damaged an empty adjoining unit.