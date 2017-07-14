A man whose body was recovered from a waterfall in Perthshire has been named by police.

Officers from Police Scotland identified the dead man as Ali Ahmed, 19, from east London.

Mr Ahmed’s body was recovered after an extensive search of the Falls of Bruar, a beauty spot near Pitlochry.

Emergency services, including a search and rescue helicopter, were called to the area before 6pm on Wednesday after a receiving a report someone had fallen into the water.

He is understood to have been with a group, several of whom managed to escape, but one person could not be found.

The search resumed on Thursday morning and the body of the 19-year-old was recovered.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the man who tragically died at the Falls of Bruar has been named as 19-year-old Ali Ahmed from east London.

“Our thoughts are with his family.”