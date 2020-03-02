Police name man who died in Dundee property

Police have named the 39-year-old man who died in Dundee’s Benvie Gardens on Sunday.

Ryan Barrie was found dead in the property at around 2.50am on March 1.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 2.50am on Sunday, 1 March, 2020, officers received a report a 39-year-old man had died in a property in Benvie Gardens in Dundee.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”