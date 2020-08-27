Police name man, 34, found dead following ‘incident’ in Arbroath

Police have named a man who was found dead following an “incident” in an Angus town on Wednesday.

Officers have launched an “extensive investigation” following the death of 34-year-old Frankie Melvin in Arbroath.

The incident took place at around 6pm in the Spitalfield Place area of the town.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Several streets remain sealed off by police today and people living in properties nearby are being signed in and out by officers.

A large cordon is in place around a block of flats on the street and Socos – scene of crime officers – have also arrived.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

Detective Inspector Allan Thomson of Dundee CID, said: “This would appear to have been an isolated incident with no threat to the general public or the wider community.

“An extensive investigation is ongoing and officers are carrying out door to door inquiries in the area and surrounding streets as well as searches.

“I would ask anyone who may come across any items, in their garden for example items of clothing which may have been discarded or any other unusual items, that do not belong to them, that they do not touch these but call us immediately as they may be important to our inquiries.”

He added: “I would also ask anyone who may have been in the area around 6pm last night and who may have seen anything unusual at or around Newbigging Drive, Spitalfield Place, or surrounding area, to get in touch.

“In addition, anyone with any CCTV, mobile phone, dash-cam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry are asked to contact us.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2702 of Wednesday, August 26, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”