Police name man, 32, killed in crash on A90

Police have named the man killed in a horrific crash on the A90.

Darren Mills, 32, of Dundee, died in the collision on the Dundee to Aberdeen road on Thursday.

Police, fire and ambulance vehicles, including the air ambulance, rushed to the junction at Petterden, near Tealing, shortly after 8.15am.

The crash involved a van and a double-decker Stagecoach bus.

Inspector Greg Burns from the Dundee Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Mills family at this sad time.

“His family have described him as a much loved son, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed.

“They have asked that the media respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

“Our investigations continue and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of the incident who have not yet spoken to the police to do so on 101, quoting reference number 0550 of March 12.”