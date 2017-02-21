A two-year-old boy found dead in a rural river has been named by police.

A major search was launched when Jacob McIntyre was reported missing from a property in the Milton of Drimmie area, close to Bridge of Cally in Perth and Kinross, at about 11.15am on Sunday.

A Police Scotland helicopter and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel were involved in the operation and Jacob was found in the River Ericht, close to the property, at about 12.35pm.

The two-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Police said Jacob’s family were “understandably upset at their tragic loss” and did not want to make any further statement at this time.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the death.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales said: “This is a very tragic incident which resulted in a young boy sadly losing his life.

“The events will undoubtedly bring shock and sadness to this small community and further afield.

“We would like to thank our Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues for their courage and assistance in Sunday’s difficult conditions.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jacob’s family at this difficult time.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is a local MSP, described the death as “heartbreaking”.

He added: “My deepest sympathies to everyone involved.”

Local councillor Liz Grant, Provost of Perth and Kinross, said: “It will be absolutely devastating for the family and the community.

“It is a very small community. Bridge of Cally is a small village.

“The River Ericht is fast, the rivers are all fast coming down through that area, particularly at this time of year.”