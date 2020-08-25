Police name Angus crash victim as 53-year-old Arbroath man George Moran

A man killed in a crash in Angus at the weekend has been named by police.

George Moran, from Arbroath, died following the collision on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 12.20pm on the A92 St Cyrus to Montrose road at Kinnaber, after a lorry’s load collided with a Kia Picanto car.

Mr Moran, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene while the female passenger was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Road Policing Sergeant William Strachan said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Moran at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the incident continues and I would urge anybody who was driving on the road and may have dash-cam footage or witnessed the incident to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1712 of August 22.