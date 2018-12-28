Police manhunt after break-in at Kingsway retail park

A police manhunt was launched following a break-in at premises at Kingsway East Retail Park.

Officers were spotted near the Kingsway fire station and Monymusk Park on Wednesday night.

A motorist said they saw a “large scale” police operation just after 10pm.

Police dogs were used during the “extensive search”.

It is unclear which commercial premises had been targeted or if anything had been taken.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended at the Kingsway East Retail Park, Dundee, around 10.30pm on Wednesday in response to a break-in to a commercial building.

“An extensive search was made of the immediate area but no one was traced. Officers would like to trace a man described as white, about 5ft 9in and of slim build, wearing a white top and carrying a white carrier bag, in connection with the incident.”