Police making inquiries following sudden death of man in Montrose

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police inquiries are continuing into the death of a 45-year-old man within a flat on Hill Place, Montrose on Sunday August 30, 2020.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death, however the death is not being treated as suspicious. A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”