Police make public appeal to help trace missing Fife man

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a man reported missing from an address in Fife.

Andrew Reilly was last seen at 10.30pm on Sunday at a property in Westfield Terrace, Cardenden.

Police have said they are growing “increasingly concerned” for the 36-year-old’s welfare.

© Supplied

He is described as white, 6ft, and of stocky build.

He has short dark hair, which is shaved at the sides and may be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Inspector Gavin Cameron of Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “Andrew has been reported missing to police and we are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Andrew or knows where he is to please contact police immediately.”

“If Andrew reads this appeal, I too would ask that he get in touch with police or friends and family and let someone know that he is safe.”

Those with information can contact Cowdenbeath Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 4746 of 2nd June, 2019.