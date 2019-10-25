Police make fresh appeal for information after woman sexually assaulted in Dundee flat
Police have issued a fresh appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Dundee property on Saturday.
Officers have been conducting door-to-door inquiries in Balunie Crescent since news of the assault emerged.
The incident is understood to have taken place in a flat some time between 10am and 11.30am on October 19.
In a video posted on Facebook Detective Inspector Marc Lorente appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.
Police say the culprit was wearing a black scarf, black tracksuit top and bottoms, and a black, tammy-style hat.
A uniformed presence remains in the street.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact police on 101.