Police make fresh appeal for information after woman sexually assaulted in Dundee flat

Police have issued a fresh appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Dundee property on Saturday.

Officers have been conducting door-to-door inquiries in Balunie Crescent since news of the assault emerged.

The incident is understood to have taken place in a flat some time between 10am and 11.30am on October 19.

In a video posted on Facebook Detective Inspector Marc Lorente appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.

Police say the culprit was wearing a black scarf, black tracksuit top and bottoms, and a black, tammy-style hat.

A uniformed presence remains in the street.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact police on 101.