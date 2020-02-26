Police make double appeal after caravan and trailer stolen from Forfar area

Police Scotland has appealed for information about the theft of a caravan and a trailer from Forfar.

The incidents, which police have not said are linked, involved the theft of the caravan from Suttieside Road in the town on Monday, and the trailer from a farm just to the south of the Angus town over last weekend.

A spokesman said: “About 10.25–10.35pm on Monday February 24, an Elddis Avante 630 2004 twin-axle caravan (similar to the one pictured below) was stolen from a yard off Suttieside Road, Forfar.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It was seen to be towed away by a large SUV, similar to a silver Range Rover. The caravan carried the registration plate SW19NHG when it was taken.

“Police Scotland is also appealing for information about the theft of a trailer from a farmyard near Forfar.

“Sometime between 4pm on Friday 21 and 12pm on Sunday February 23, a two-axle Ifor Williams LM147 trailer was stolen from a farm just south of Forfar.

“The yard it was taken from is accessed via a minor road coming directly eastwards off the northbound A90 just south of the Forfar bypass.

“The trailer itself is very distinctive, having been extensively modified. The main features are a large aluminium storage box, 12ft blue steel ramps, reflective chevron markings, and checked aluminium plates on the flatbed.

“The trailer carried the registration DU11MOR when it was taken.

“The trailer would have required an appropriately equipped vehicle to tow it away, and we have been informed of a black Toyota Hilux or similar type of vehicle having been seen in the area around the relevant times. Enquiries are ongoing to determine if this vehicle is linked to the theft.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation into either thefts, call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.