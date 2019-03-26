Police make door-to-door inquiries over Dundee ‘knife fight’

Police made door to door inquiries in Stobswell following reports of an alleged knife fight in broad daylight at the weekend.

It is understood that police were alerted early on Sunday afternoon that a man had been seen threatening another male with a knife in Brown Constable Street.

It is understood that both men involved were believed to be in their mid-30s.

No injuries were reported

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a call at 12.38pm from someone who said they had seen a male brandishing a knife at another man outside Skyaxe Kickboxing Club.

“Police attended the scene immediately but no trace of either man could be seen.

“Police began making door to door inquiries, speaking to local residents and local businesses.

“We also viewed CCTV footage from the kick boxing club. To date no one has been traced in connection with this reported incident.”

A local resident said police had knocked on his door in bid to find out more about the allegations.

He said: “Two policemen were doing the rounds in my close, chapping doors, which is unusual for that part of Stobswell.

“I wouldn’t usually expect anyone at the door on a Sunday lunchtime, so it was really frightening to hear they were looking for information about a knife fight.

“They told me they had received a call about two men brandishing knives at each other outside Skyaxe Kickboxing, which is right across the road from my block of flats.

“It makes you more cautious about the area. I’d never lock the door during the day but with people like that on the street you can’t be too careful.

“Incidents like that make you think about leaving the area, which is sad.”