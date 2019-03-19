Police make arrests at Dundee match against Celtic at Dens

Police have confirmed arrests were made during yesterday’s Dundee v Celtic clash at Dens Park.

Two people were apprehended by police, with a number of supporters rejected by stewards and police at the stadium.

The game ended in dramatic fashion as Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard bagged the winner in the 96th minute to give Neil Lennon’s men a precious three points as they moved a step closer to the title.

It also condemned Dundee to another defeat on home soil as they remain in 11th spot.

Meanwhile, there were reports of disorder on Mains Road from fans travelling back from the game at Dens.

An eyewitness said supporters of both sides were involved in an altercation after the match, with some coming to blows.

The witness, who asked not to be named, said: “It looked as though a few Celtic fans had been watching the game in The Maltman pub and, when they came out, they started teasing a group of Dundee supporters who had been at the game.

“Several punches were exchanged before it broke up.

“There was no sign of any police.”

The report of disorder comes after trouble at the previous meeting between the sides at Dens Park.

In December, Dundee released a statement condemning the actions of the Celtic supporters after smoke bombs were set off in the away end during the match and pyrotechnics were allegedly used.

Dundee reassured fans they would work with the authorities to identify those responsible.

A police spokesman confirmed the arrests made at the latest meeting between the sides.

He said: “There were two arrests at the Dundee v Celtic match and a number of people were ejected from the stadium.”