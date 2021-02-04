A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after the seizure of thousands of pounds worth of drugs and an amount of cash during a night-time raid at a property in Mid Craigie.

Shocked residents said there were a number of police units, including a riot van and a dog unit, situated in and around Pitkerro Road and Glenconnor Drive from around 9pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland have confirmed that a man and woman in their 30s were arrested in connection with the recovery of cocaine and cash from the property.

© James Simpson/DCT Media

One man described seeing the raid on social media first.

He said: “I actually saw a video of it on Snapchat of all places. It looked like a massive raid, on the video there was a load of police cars and vans.

“When I came out with the dog at about 9.45pm there were certainly four units at the scene but there was not one copper in sight.

“Usually when you hear of folks houses being raided it’s at the crack of dawn, so seeing this all happening at this time of night took me by surprise.”

Neighbours living on Pitkerro Road confirmed a police presence remained in the area for a few hours.

© James Simpson/DCT Media

One woman who did not wished to be named said it was “shocking” to hear what had unfolded.

She added: “When I came into the street I saw all the police cars but we had no idea what was going on.

“I was told they were there for a few hours, they were parked on Glenconnor Drive and Pitkerro Road. It was unclear at first where they were exactly as there were no officers in the street.

“Shortly after I found out it was an address on Pitkerro Road where the police were. There were no sirens or that when they arrived apparently.

“I am shocked to hear that it was a drugs raid that has taken place.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “A drugs search warrant was executed at an address in Pitkerro Road, Dundee, yesterday evening, February 2.

“Cocaine with an estimated value of £4,000 was recovered, along with a quantity of cash and various items and equipment allegedly used in drug dealing.

“A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested, and later charged in connection with the alleged distribution of controlled drugs. They were subsequently released from custody on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later this month.

“This warrant, as is the case with many others, was obtained through intelligence provided by members of the public.

“If you know of any alleged drug dealing or related criminal activity in your community, please let us know.

“You can call 101, use the ‘contact us’ facility on our website, or you can provide information 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”